Beam me up again! William Shatner revisits his prog all-stars album Ponder The Mystery, starring Steve Vai, Rick Wakeman and others

By Martin Kielty
( Prog )
published

Star Trek icon releases new version of title track with Steve Vai in full flow, mixed by Jurgen Engler

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
(Image credit: Cleopatra)

A decade ago, Star Trek icon William Shatner released his album Ponder The Mystery starring a series of big prog names including Steve Vai and Rick Wakeman.

Now the 15-track record has had a refit under the title Ponder The Mystery Revisited, and you can listen to new version of the title track below, featuring Vai in full virtuoso flow. The remixing was handled by Die Krupps’ Jurgen Engler.

On its initial launch, Shatner said it was “quite possibly the most creative thing I have ever done,” while Cleopatra Records described it as a “sprawling epic of progressive rock music and poignant, personal lyrics.” His intention, they added, was to continue his “lifelong pursuit to find answers to life’s mysteries both beyond the cosmos and in the majestic mundanity of everyday experience.”

In an update the label announced: “A bold new mix by prodigious producer Jürgen Engler brings Shatner’s deft and poetic wordplay into the foreground while still making room for the all-star guests including Steve Vai, Rick Wakeman, Simon House, Nik Turner, Edgar Froese, Al Di Meola, Vince Gill, Mick Jones, Dave Koz, Robby Krieger and others.”

Ponder The Mystery Revisited is available for pre-order now in vinyl and digital formats. Full track list:

1. Red Shift
2. Where It's Gone...I Don't Know – ft Mick Jones
3. Manhunt – ft Simon House
4. Ponder The Mystery – ft Steve Vai
5. So Am I – ft Al Di Meola
6. Change – ft Rick Wakeman
7. Sunset – ft Joel Vandroogenbroeck
8. Twilight – ft Edgar Winter
9. Rhythm Of The Night – ft Nik Turner
10. Imagine Things – ft Vince Gill
11. Do You See? – ft Edgar Froese
12. Deep Down – ft Robby Krieger
13. I'm Alright, I Think – ft Dave Koz
14. Where Does Time Go? – ft George Duke
15. Alive – ft Zoot Horn Rollo

Martin Kielty
Freelance Online News Contributor

