Whitechapel share NSFW video for When A Demon Defiles A Witch

Whitechapel have released a NSFW video for their new single When A Demon Defiles A Witch.

It’s the latest material taken from the US outfit’s upcoming album The Valley, which will arrive on March 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band previously revealed Third Depth from the record.

Check out the Mathis Arnell-directed promo below.

The Valley is a reference to the Hardin Valley, near Knoxville, Tennessee, where Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up.

Guitarist Alex Wade explains: “Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that.

“I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well.”

Whitechapel will head out on tour across the US throughout April and May with Dying Fetus, Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.

Whitechapel: The Valley

1. When A Demon Defiles A Witch

2. Forgiveness Is Weakness

3. Brimstone

4. Hickory Creek

5. Black Bear

6. We Are One

7. The Other Side

8. Third Depth

9. Lovelace

10. Doom Woods