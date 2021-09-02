Whitechapel return with new album Kin and unleash video for Lost Boy

Whitechapel have announced that their new album Kin will be released on October 29 through Metal Blade Records.

It’ll be the band’s first release since 2019’s The Valley and will feature 11 tracks, including new single Lost Boy. Check out the Miles Skarin-directed video below.

Speaking about the record, guitarist Alex Wade says: “I feel with every album, we learn what worked best on the last one and try to utilise that in our writing. Early in the writing, there was some discussion of the album being like The Valley part II, not literally called that, but in how the songs sound and flow through it.”

Vocalist Phil Bozeman adds: “It's very much a storytelling type record like The Valley was. Musically, we just want to create what we vibe with at the given moment. We write music with how we feel and not what is expected of us, while lyrically the idea of continuing from the story of The Valley was always the goal.”

Wade says that although Kin is “still very much a metal album” it will carry more of a rock edge. “There are elements of the record that have more of a rock and open vibe,” he explains. “We really wanted these songs to breathe and have life and to sound bigger than anything we've made so far.

“We have explored more singing on Kin too. It wouldn't make sense to have the majority of the fanbase enjoy that sound and then shy away from it.”

Kin will be released in a variety of formats, including coloured vinyl, standard vinyl, CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

(Image credit: Metal Blade Record)

New vinyl releases: Here’s what’s coming out in rock, metal, prog and more

Cheap vinyl records: the best vinyl records on sale right now

Whitechapel: Kin

1. I Will Find You

2. Lost Boy

3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony

4. Anticure

5. The Ones That Made Us

6. History Is Silent

7. To the Wolves

8. Orphan

9. Without You

10. Without Us

11. Kin