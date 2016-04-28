Whitechapel detail Mark Of The Blade

Whitechapel have announced their sixth album Mark Of The Blade will be issued in June and released a lyric video for the title track.

Mark Of The Blade – the follow-up to 2014’s Our Endless War – arrives on June 24 via Metal Blade Records. The tracklist and album art can be viewed below.

Guitarist Alex Wade says. “At this point in our career and as we grow older, we are taking a more open-minded approach to creating our music, allowing what we think sounds good to evolve naturally, rather than to just write what is expected of us.”

Mark Of The Blade is available for pre-order now. Whitechapel have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Whitechapel Mark Of The Blade tracklist

The Void Mark of the Blade Elitist Ones Bring Me Home Tremors A Killing Industry Tormented Brotherhood Dwell in the Shadows Venomous Decennium

May 04: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AZ

May 05: Springfield The Outland Ballroom, MO

May 06: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

May 07: Lubbock Jakes Sports Cafe, TX

May 08: Wichita Rock Island, KS

May 10: Des MoinesLefty’s Live Music, IA

May 11: Iowa City Gabe’s, IA

May 12: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Erie Basement Transmissions, PA

May 14: Reading Reverb Concerts, PA

May 15: Frederick Cafe 611, MD

May 17: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

May 18: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 19: Richmond The Canal Club, VA

May 20: Greensboro The Blind Tiger, NC

May 21: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

May 22: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Jun 22: Memphis The Hi-Tone Cafe, TN

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&Y Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 14: Reno PB&J’s, NV

Aug 16: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

Aug 18: Omaha Sokol Underground, NE