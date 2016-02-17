White Zombie box set to be unleashed in June

White Zombie box set It Came From NYC box will be released on June 3.
The package includes out-of-print EPs and LPs and a hardback book. The 39 tracks were remastered by former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult.
Yseult previously said: “Jay, Rob and I have been working on a box set with Numero Group. It’s coming out in spring or summer. We’ve been working on it for over a year. There’s 50 pages of liner notes – they’ve been interviewing us for months.
“They’ve done a beautiful job on the booklet. It’s going to be all vinyl, all the early records.
“Some of the extra tracks I didn’t even remember. When we were in the studio usually we used everything we recorded, but we had a couple of extra songs here and there, so there’s going to be a few surprises.”
The band issued the albums Soul-Crusher (1987), Make Them Die Slowly (1989), La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One (1992), and Astro Creep: 2000 before Yseult, Rob Zombie, Jay Yuenger and John Tempesta went their separate ways in 1998.
The box set can be pre-ordered via the Numero Group website.
It Came From NYC tracklist
God’s On Voodoo Moon (1985)
- Gentleman Junkie
- King Of Souls
- Tales From The Scare Crow Man
- Cat’s Eye Resurrection
- Black Friday
- Dead or Alive
Pig Heaven (1986)
- Pig Heaven
- Slaughter The Grey
- Scarecrow #2
- Red River Flow
- Rain Insane
- Paradise Fireball
Psycho-Head Blowout (1987)
- Eighty-Eight
- Fast Jungle
- Gun Crazy
- Kick
- Memphis
- Magdalene
- True Crime
Soul-Crusher (1987)
- Ratmouth
- Shack Of Hate
- Drowning The Colossus
- Crow III
- Die Zombie Die
- Skin
- Truck On Fire
- Future Shock
- Scum Kill
- Diamond Ass
Make Them Die Slowly (1989)
- Demonspeed
- Disaster Blaster
- Murderworld
- Revenge
- Acid Flesh
- Power Hungry
- Godslayer
God Of Thunder (1989)
- God Of Thunder
- Love Razor
- Disaster Blaster-2