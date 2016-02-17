White Zombie box set to be unleashed in June

White Zombie box set It Came From NYC box will be released on June 3.

The package includes out-of-print EPs and LPs and a hardback book. The 39 tracks were remastered by former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult.

Yseult previously said: “Jay, Rob and I have been working on a box set with Numero Group. It’s coming out in spring or summer. We’ve been working on it for over a year. There’s 50 pages of liner notes – they’ve been interviewing us for months.

“They’ve done a beautiful job on the booklet. It’s going to be all vinyl, all the early records.

“Some of the extra tracks I didn’t even remember. When we were in the studio usually we used everything we recorded, but we had a couple of extra songs here and there, so there’s going to be a few surprises.”

The band issued the albums Soul-Crusher (1987), Make Them Die Slowly (1989), La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One (1992), and Astro Creep: 2000 before Yseult, Rob Zombie, Jay Yuenger and John Tempesta went their separate ways in 1998.

The box set can be pre-ordered via the Numero Group website.

It Came From NYC tracklist

God’s On Voodoo Moon (1985)

Gentleman Junkie King Of Souls Tales From The Scare Crow Man Cat’s Eye Resurrection Black Friday Dead or Alive

Pig Heaven (1986)

Pig Heaven Slaughter The Grey Scarecrow #2 Red River Flow Rain Insane Paradise Fireball

Psycho-Head Blowout (1987)

Eighty-Eight Fast Jungle Gun Crazy Kick Memphis Magdalene True Crime

Soul-Crusher (1987)

Ratmouth Shack Of Hate Drowning The Colossus Crow III Die Zombie Die Skin Truck On Fire Future Shock Scum Kill Diamond Ass

Make Them Die Slowly (1989)

Demonspeed Disaster Blaster Murderworld Revenge Acid Flesh Power Hungry Godslayer

God Of Thunder (1989)