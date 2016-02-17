Trending

White Zombie box set to be unleashed in June

Numero resurrect iconic noise-rock act in It Came From NYC deluxe package

White Zombie box set It Came From NYC box will be released on June 3.

The package includes out-of-print EPs and LPs and a hardback book. The 39 tracks were remastered by former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult.

Yseult previously said: “Jay, Rob and I have been working on a box set with Numero Group. It’s coming out in spring or summer. We’ve been working on it for over a year. There’s 50 pages of liner notes – they’ve been interviewing us for months.

“They’ve done a beautiful job on the booklet. It’s going to be all vinyl, all the early records.

“Some of the extra tracks I didn’t even remember. When we were in the studio usually we used everything we recorded, but we had a couple of extra songs here and there, so there’s going to be a few surprises.”

The band issued the albums Soul-Crusher (1987), Make Them Die Slowly (1989), La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One (1992), and Astro Creep: 2000 before Yseult, Rob Zombie, Jay Yuenger and John Tempesta went their separate ways in 1998.

The box set can be pre-ordered via the Numero Group website.

It Came From NYC tracklist

God’s On Voodoo Moon (1985)

  1. Gentleman Junkie
  2. King Of Souls
  3. Tales From The Scare Crow Man
  4. Cat’s Eye Resurrection
  5. Black Friday
  6. Dead or Alive

Pig Heaven (1986)

  1. Pig Heaven
  2. Slaughter The Grey
  3. Scarecrow #2
  4. Red River Flow
  5. Rain Insane
  6. Paradise Fireball

Psycho-Head Blowout (1987)

  1. Eighty-Eight
  2. Fast Jungle
  3. Gun Crazy
  4. Kick
  5. Memphis
  6. Magdalene
  7. True Crime

Soul-Crusher (1987)

  1. Ratmouth
  2. Shack Of Hate
  3. Drowning The Colossus
  4. Crow III
  5. Die Zombie Die
  6. Skin
  7. Truck On Fire
  8. Future Shock
  9. Scum Kill
  10. Diamond Ass

Make Them Die Slowly (1989)

  1. Demonspeed
  2. Disaster Blaster
  3. Murderworld
  4. Revenge
  5. Acid Flesh
  6. Power Hungry
  7. Godslayer

God Of Thunder (1989)

  1. God Of Thunder
  2. Love Razor
  3. Disaster Blaster-2