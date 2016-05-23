White Miles launch In The Mirror video

The band, who premiered the album on Classic Rock last month and have a High Hopes feature in the current issue, have spent the last couple of years on tour with Eagles Of Death Metal, Blues Pills, The Answer, Courtney Love, John Garcia and Truckfighters.

“Our new music video shows a freestyle session with a bunch of friends,” say the band. “We wanted to have wonderful, unique, sexy and intense scenes, being lyrically dragged to a heavier side of performing. It shows the uncomfortable side of life (therapy), when you’re recalling a night of living in the moment. But why feel awkward?

“Sometimes we’re all forced to act differently, against our natural behaviour. See yourself cry in the mirror and ask where you wanna go and not, ‘What have I done?’”

The Duel is available now.

