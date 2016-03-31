'Pole dance stoner blues rock' duo White Miles premiere new LP

They’ve supported the likes of Eagles Of Death Metal, Blues Pills and Courtney Love, and now White Miles are ready with their latest studio record.

Comprising Medina Rekic (Guitar/Vocals) Hansjörg Loferer/Lofi (Drums), White Miles signed a deal with Long Branch Records/SPV – through whom they’re releasing The Duel. The record, produced by Micko Larkin (Courtney Love, Hole), follows 2014 debut, job: genius, diagnose: madness.

Speaking about The Duel, the band (who’ve described their music as ‘dirty pole dance stoner blues rock’) tell us: “This ‘duel’ should be seen in the most positive way. It’s a duel between the musicians themselves; the band and the crowd and, most importantly, a duel between heart and soul. Nobody loses or wins the battle. Constantly pushing each other, that’s what we have been doing in the last four years since we started this band. Living in the moment is a precious epiphany in which ever situation.”

The Duel goes on sale on April 1. Enjoy an exclusive first listen here: