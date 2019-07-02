While She Sleeps’ Loz Taylor to miss shows for “personal reasons”

While She Sleeps singer Loz Taylor has pulled of out shows on the band’s current tour, citing “personal reasons”.

In a statement, the Sheffield band said: “Due to personal reasons, unfortunately Loz will not be performing at the final few shows in Europe.”

The band added that they would be recruiting a stand-in vocalist to replace Taylor rather than cancel the remaining dates in support of last year’s So What? album.

“We need your voice. Let’s make this happen, It takes more than a member down to stop a Sleeps show. We are incredibly sorry but we will not let you down.

"Thank you for understanding & respecting our privacy in times like these."

It's unclear when Taylor will return.