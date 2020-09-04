We’re getting new music from Fear Factory next year

Fear Factory will release their first original material in six years in 2021, says guitarist Dino Cazares.

The status of the LA cyber-metal band has been shrouded in uncertainty in recent years due to behind-the-scenes legal battles between current and former members. In 2018 vocalist Burton C Bell declared that he and Cazares, the group’s two founding members, had completed work on a new album titled Monolith, but in October 2019, when asked for an update on the album by a fan on Twitter, Cazares bluntly stated “There is no new FF album.”

However, according to a new Instagram post from the guitarist, there will be new music from the band next year.

Cazares took to Instagram on September 2, the occasion of his 54th birthday, to reveal that he had been victorious in a lawsuit involving the band, but declined to give details of the case. Declaring that he is “thriving & surviving”, the guitarist added “New FF music in 2021”. There is no confirmation as yet as to whether this may mean Monolith will finally emerge.

Fear Factory’s last studio album was 2015’s Genexus. A ‘best of’ compilation album, Linchpin, was released by Warner Music Group last year, apparently without the band’s prior knowledge.