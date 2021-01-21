Weezer share All My Favorite Songs, the first single from new album, OK Human

Having surprised fans with the announcement of a new studio album, OK Human, earlier in the week, Weezer have shared the collection’s first single, All My Favorite Songs.

With the album’s title being a cheeky nod to Radiohead classic OK Computer, the quirky accompanying video for All My Favorite Songs references the alienating aspects of technology, and our need for genuine human contact.



“OK Human was made at a time when humans-playing-instruments was a thing of the past,” the band say in a tongue-in-cheek statement. “All we could do is look back on ancient times when humans really mattered and when the dark tech-takeover fantasy didn’t exist. We used our instruments to connect to the 1960s and 1970s and, with the orchestra, back to the 18th and 19th centuries. We had no click track or loops or hi-tech sounds. Not even an electric guitar.”

Apparently inspired by the Beach Boys’ timeless Pet Sounds album, OK Human is set for release on January 29. The quartet’s previously announced Van Weezer album, dedicated to Eddie Van Halen and touted as a tribute to the hard rock bands who first inspired Rivers Cuomo to pick up a guitar, will now be released on May 7.

Having been forced to postpone their involvement in the Hella Mega tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy, Weezer will return to Europe in June, pandemic permitting. The revised dates on the Hella Mega tour are available on the Hella Mega website.