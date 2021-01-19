Weezer announce surprise new Weezer album ahead of expected new Weezer album

Weezer have announced the release of a new album, OK Human. The album – presumably named in tribute to Radiohead's classic OK Computer – will be released on January 29, while a single, All My Favorite Songs, is out this Thursday.

The surprise announcement comes as Weezer fans await the arrival of Van Weezer, the band's 15th (now 16th) studio album, which was originally due for release in May 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic. Van Weezer, which is dedicated to Eddie Van Halen, will now be released on May 7 this year.

Weezer have released the OK Human album and tracklist (below).

Despite the postponement of Van Weezer, the band haven't kept entirely quiet in 2020. In May Weezer hailed frontline workers with the release of the single Hero, and in the same month joined Green Day and Fall Out Boy in officially postponing their summer Hella Mega tour.

In July the band compiled the official playlist of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, and the following month released Beginning Of The End, which features on the soundtrack to Bill & Ted Face The Music. The film is available on VOD services now, and on DVD and Blu-ray.

In December frontman Rivers Cuomo made the demos of more than 2000 songs available on his website.

The revised dates on the Hella Mega tour are available on the Hella Mega website.

Weezer - OK Human tracklist

All My Favorite Songs

Aloo Gobi

Grapes Of Wrath

Numbers

Playing My Piano

Mirror Image

Screens

Bird With A Broken Wing

Dead Roses

Everything Happens For A Reason

Here Comes The Rain

La Brea Tar Pits