“There was so much unreleased cool stuff still to reveal.” Weezer announce 30th anniversary ‘Blue Album’ reissue featuring 36 previously unreleased recordings and a “12 sided die for all your Dungeon Mastering needs”

Weezer have unearthed a treasure trove of previously unreleased recordings for inclusion on an upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of their classic debut record, the 'Blue Album'.



The Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set edition of the album will include 36 previously unreleased tracks, including demos, garage practices recordings, live versions and BBC radio recordings. The box set also includes a 24-page 'Weezine' featuring liner notes by band historian Karl Koch, 4 lithographs featuring never-before-seen band photos from the 'Blue Album' photo shoot, a special sticker sheet representing the 10 songs on the album, plus “a 12 sided die for all your Dungeon Mastering needs.”



A very limited number of signed box sets, 100 copies, come with an actual sweater and are available only from the band's webstore.



In a statement on their website, the band say, “So after 30 years, sometimes it's a good idea to take a look through the ol' attic and see what's what... Turns out, when it comes to the Blue Album, there was a whole lotta 'what'!



“We decided that there was no need to simply repackage what's already been uncovered (with the deluxe edition), when there was so much unreleased cool stuff still to reveal. Some of which has been buried for 3 decades, un-listened to!”



The 'Blue Album' was originally released on May 10, 1994, and features some of the band's best-loved songs, including singles Buddy Holly, Undone - The Sweater Song and Say It Ain't So.



The band have shared their charmingly ramshackle “third practice” recording of Undone - The Sweater Song as a taster for the reissue, which is set for release on November 1.



Weezer - Undone - The Sweater Song (Third Practice) - YouTube Watch On

Weezer are also celebrating the anniversary with a North American tour. The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour kicked off at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, MN, last night, September 4, and will run through to October 11 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.



Support comes from fellow '90s indie-rock icons The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.