Wednesday 13 to dial back horror for acoustic gigs

Wednesday 13 will swap the usual mayhem of his horror punk shows for a more intimate acoustic setting during this month's Unplugged UK tour.

The Murderdolls frontman performs 10 shows, starting in Southampton on May 21, in support of his upcoming album Undead, Unplugged – released on July 7. The gigs will feature songs from his entire back catalogue and will also see him chat to fans about his career.

Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited about this Unplugged tour. It’s going to be such a different experience from my normal W13 shows. This tour will see Roman and Jack on guitar, along with myself of course, for these shows. I’ve had this idea for some years and I always thought it would be cool to do ‘An Acoustic Evening with…’, along with the stories behind the songs and interacting with the fans. I will be playing music from my entire musical catalogue, from Frankenstein Drag Queens, all the way through Murderdolls and into my solo material.”

Unplugged tour dates

May 21: Southampton The Cellar

May 22: Bristol Thekla

May 23: Newcastle Cluny

May 24: Glasgow Stereo

May 25: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 27: Norwich Waterfront Studio

May 28: Tunbridge Wells Forum

May 29: London Borderline

May 30: Wolverhampton Little Civic

May 31: Nottingham Rock City