We talk Genesis, Pink Floyd, That Joe Payne and more on the new Prog Magazine Podcast

We've got a brand new Prog Magazine podcast for you to enoy.

Editor Jerry Ewing, Reviews Editor Jo Kendall and Art Editor Russell Fairbrother sit down for a proggy chat in which we answer a raft of readers questions and chat about Genesis, Pink Floyd, That Joe Payne, Ring Van Mobius, the demise of the CRS and more...

Enjoy the progcast. We'll be back with a new one soon...