We say farewell to Fish on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Fish features on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

And so we say goodbye to Fish in the new issue of Prog as he heads towards final retirement from the music business (he says he really means it this time!). The big man reflects on a marvellous career and tells us all about his plans for the future in our cover story, and we go full circle back to the beginning, too, with the story of Fish’s 1990 debut solo album, Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors. For UK newstand, online purchases and subscribers there's a terrific The Art Of Fish calendar from artist Mark Wilkinson too!

Elsewhere Tony Levin looks back over his remarkable career in The Prog Interview - did you know he met Peter Gabriel and Robert Fripp on the very same day?; Jethro Tull discuss their love of Christmas, Christmas songs, and, of course, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album; Beardfish tell as all about their recent reformation and Vincent Cavanagh explains what happened to Anathema and his new The Radicant project.

And we bring you the very latest from Focus, Rosalie Cunningham, Public Service Broadcasting, VOLA, Devin Townsend, Geordie Greep, LizZard, Oceans Of Slumber, John Holden and more...

Also in a gift-packed issue there's a great 21-track sampler from those lovely people at GEP Records, too, with a taster from the upcoming IQ album and loads more for you and an Ultimate Rock'n'Roll Quiz eBook too, plus four Fish postcards as well.

In your packed Prog 155:

Rosalie Cunningham - spies and prog and psychedelia: it’s all there on Rosalie’s third album, To Shoot Another Day. We find out more!

Jethro Tull - Tull and Christmas go together like brandy and butter, mistletoe and wine, and Morecambe and Wise. We get the lowdown on the rebooted festive album

Beardfish - the Swedish prog quartet are back with the excellent Songs For Beating Hearts.

Oceans Of Slumber - the Texan prog metallers again spread their musical wings on Where Gods Fear To Speak.

Public Service Broadcasting - the conceptual quartet look to doomed pilot Amelia Earhart for inspiration on their latest album, The Last Flight.

LizZard - it’s all about the art for the Anglo-French trio on fifth studio record, Mesh.

VOLA - the Danish/Swedish prog quartet look to build on past glories on Friend Of A Phantom.

Devin Townsend - what started as a party rock album ended up way deeper for the Canadian progger.

Geordie Greep - the musician discusses his solo debut and explains what happened to Black Midi.

John Holden - the UK solo prog artist on the importance of the spirit of independence.

Vincent Cavanagh - former Anathema singer and guitarist Vincent Cavanagh opens up about his The Radicant project.

Tony Levin - bass man Tony Levin on a wonderful career that’s seen him work with John Lennon, David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, Robert Fripp, and more thus far.

Focus - guitarist Menno Gootjes on a prog world full of Frank Zappa, Steve Hackett, Syd Arthur and Kiss.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Rsalie Cunningham, Pink Floyd, Marillion, Jethro Tull, Cyan, Porcupine Tree, Aphrodite’s Child, John Wetton, Crippled Black Phoenix, Neal Morse, Klaus Schulze, Tears For Fears, Hawkwind, Peter Hammill and loads more!

And this issue we went to Summer’s End Festival and saw gigs by Dream Theater, BEAT, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Thom Yorke, Tangerine Dream and more!

