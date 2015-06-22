We Are The Ocean in Foo Fighters tribute

We Are The Ocean have issued a promo of their take on Foo Fighters’ track The Pretender.

They posted it on their YouTube channel along with a get well message to Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl, who broke his leg onstage in Sweden earlier this month forcing the band to cancel the remainder of their European tour.

They say: “With Dave Grohl out of action, we thought we’d drop this Foo Fighters classic on you. Get well soon Dave.”

We Are The Ocean announced a 10-date UK winter tour last week which will follow their live dates this summer. The shows are in support of fourth album Ark which was released in May via BMG Chrysalis.

Jul 05: Coventry Godiva Festival, UK

Jul 09: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK

Jul 10: Shepton Mallet NASS, UK

Jul 11: Shepton Mallet Bath And West Show Ground, UK

Jul 12: Shepton Mallet Bath And West Show Ground, UK

Jul 24: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK

Aug 02: Derbyshire Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 08: Eschwege Open Air, Germany

Aug 22: Sankt Polten Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 28: Leeds Bramham Park, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Bramham Park, UK

Aug 30: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 26: Brighton Racecourse, UK

Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 13: Leeds University Mine

Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington