“We are still disturbed, but not surprised, by the violence and the division and despair”: Genre-busters Ulver go full Depeche Mode on surprise new single Hollywood Babylon

Norwegian avant-garde project Ulver have released another surprise new song.

Hollywood Babylon is the fifth single from the band’s 14th album, which is being gradually put out track by track.

The song’s lyrics are a commentary on American politics and contain references to firearms. Ulver say they were written before the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump last weekend.

In a social media statement, the band write: “Hollywood Babylon, yet another funky fresh single, [steals] themes and things from the (very, very mad) world we live in – pop and politics – as well as the best kept secret of Norway, King Midas.

“The title is obviously lifted from legendary punkers Misfits, NOT Kenneth Anger.

“And again, the words were written before recent events. We are still disturbed, but not surprised, by the violence and the division and despair.

“That’s all folks. Until next, Ulver xx”

Ulver released their first track from their new album, Ghost Entry, last year.

Since then they’ve also put out the songs A City In The Skies, Forgive Us and Nocturne #1.

The band explained their decision to release their newest record song-by-song last month.

“This time we’re gonna keep dropping tracks till it becomes an album,” they put on social media.

“It’s a backwards way, with no pre-order, promo people or anything, but that’s how we wanna roll. Quite liberating in these twilight years.”

Ulver continued: “We’ve made enough albums the conventional way, and the kids don’t care about that anyway. So feel free to spread it on the Tik Tok or what have you.

“Ultimately, you keep this old boat afloat through your conscious/subconscious acts of listening and whispering our name. Ulver xx”

Ulver formed as a black metal outfit in the early 1990s.

They switched to experimental and industrial music with their 1998 album Themes From William Blake’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell.

Since then, they’ve dabbled in post-rock, jazz, ambient, electronica, art rock and more, before settling into a progressive synthpop space on 2017’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar.

Ulver’s latest album, 2021’s Scary Muzak, was a collection of synthpop works inspired by or directly covering the scores of musician/filmmaker John Carpenter.

The band currently don’t have any live dates announced, but have previously performed at the Netherlands’ Roadburn festival and at the legendary Grieg Hall in their native Norway.