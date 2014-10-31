Wayne Static, Drowning Pool confirm UK tour

Wayne Static and Drowning Pool have confirmed a 12-date UK tour in January.
The Static-X frontman will perform his 1999 album Wisconsin Death Trip in full, while Drowning Pool will deliver 2001 debut Sinner.
Static says: “It’s been far too long since we played the UK. For those of you still wondering what to expect from my solo band, don’t fear – I have the best band ever and the shit’s on fire.
“Add our friends Drowning Pool to the mix and this is going to be an awesome tour.”
The shows are preceded with two appearances in Russia. Tickets are on sale now.
Jan 13: Norwich Waterfront
Jan 14: Reading Sub 89
Jan 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Jan 16: Manchester Club Academy
Jan 17: Glasgow Classic Grand
Jan 18: Newcastle Riverside
Jan 19: Leeds Stylus
Jan 21: London Garage
Jan 22: Southampton 1865
Jan 23: Brighton Concorde Ii
Jan 24: Plymouth Hub
Jan 25: Bristol Fleece