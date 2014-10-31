Wayne Static, Drowning Pool confirm UK tour

Wayne Static and Drowning Pool have confirmed a 12-date UK tour in January.

The Static-X frontman will perform his 1999 album Wisconsin Death Trip in full, while Drowning Pool will deliver 2001 debut Sinner.

Static says: “It’s been far too long since we played the UK. For those of you still wondering what to expect from my solo band, don’t fear – I have the best band ever and the shit’s on fire.

“Add our friends Drowning Pool to the mix and this is going to be an awesome tour.”

The shows are preceded with two appearances in Russia. Tickets are on sale now.

Jan 13: Norwich Waterfront

Jan 14: Reading Sub 89

Jan 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Jan 16: Manchester Club Academy

Jan 17: Glasgow Classic Grand

Jan 18: Newcastle Riverside

Jan 19: Leeds Stylus

Jan 21: London Garage

Jan 22: Southampton 1865

Jan 23: Brighton Concorde Ii

Jan 24: Plymouth Hub

Jan 25: Bristol Fleece