Mushroomhead out of their minds

Mushroomhead have released a graphic, violent video for their track Out Of My Mind from recent 7th album The Righteous & The Butterfly.

The record’s title commemorates guitarist JJ Righteous, who died in 2010, and band photographer Vanessa Solowiow, who passed away last year.

Frontman Jason Popson recently spoke of his hopes that a US tour with Slipknot would put an end to rumours of a feud between the two outfits, saying: “We’ve always respected that band and I think they’re phenomenal players. I would love to play with them.”

Meanwhile, Mushroomhead are gearing up to hit the road with Insane Clown Posse. Their journey starts on September 25 in Michigan and ends on October 31 in the same state.