Slipknot to kill Mushroomhead 'feud' on tour

Corey Taylor aims to wipe out any remaining doubts about Slipknot's relationship with Mushroomhead by arranging a tour featuring both bands, alongside Gwar and Mudvayne.

Fans of Iowa outfits Slipknot and Mushroomhead had been at odds since the 1990s, although the bands themselves had attempted to steer clear of controversy. Taylor once accused a crowd of throwing a “padlock the size of my fist” at Paul Gray. The bassist’s death in 2010 led Mushroomhead to appeal to their followers: “This feud must end.”

Taylor has been trying to pull the bill together for some time – but he admits it won’t take place in the immediate future because Slipknot have to get back on track first.

He tells Live-Metal.net: “I’m working on that. It won’t happen right away because we’ve been gone for a while, we have all these changes, and we have a new album coming out.

“So we want to take the first six or seven months and kind of re-establish ourselves.”

The death of Gwar mainman Dave Brockie has only increased his determination to put the package together. “That was one of the guys I really wanted to tour with,” he says. “It was Gwar, us, Mushroomhead and Mudvayne.”

Mudvayne recently announced they were on hiatus, saying: “we are all doing something in music that satisfies our appetite right now. When the time is right we will be back in action.”

Slipknot are currently working on their first album without Gray and without fired drummer Joey Jordison. Mushroomhead last month released their first record in four years.