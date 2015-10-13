Trending

Waters announces The Wall soundtrack

29-track companion to DVD movie release out on November 20

Roger Waters has confirmed he’ll release his live soundtrack to The Wall on November 20.

It’s being launched as a companion piece to his concert movie version, out on DVD, Blu-ray, digital, and 2-disc Blu-ray special edition on November 16.

The 29-track offering was recorded during the former Pink Floyd frontman’s 2010-2013 The Wall Live tour and was produced by Nigel Godrich, who’s previously worked with artists including Radiohead, Beck and Paul McCartney.

The album is available for pre-order on 2CD, 3LP vinyl and digital formats, while a Super Deluxe Ultimate edition is also on the cards. Further details will be issued in due course.

Roger Waters: The Wall tracklist

Disc1

  1. In The Flesh?
  2. The Thin Ice
  3. Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.1
  4. The Happiest Days Of Our Lives
  5. Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.2
  6. The Ballad Of Jean Charles de Menezes
  7. Mother
  8. Goodbye Blue Sky
  9. Empty Spaces What Shall We Do Now?
  10. Young Lust
  11. One Of My Turns
  12. Don’t Leave Me Now
  13. Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.3
  14. Last Few Bricks
  15. Goodbye Cruel World

Disc2

  1. Hey You
  2. Is Anybody Out There?
  3. Nobody Home
  4. Vera
  5. Bring The Boys Back Home
  6. Comfortably Numb
  7. The Show Must Go On
  8. In The Flesh
  9. Run Like Hell
  10. Waiting For The Worms
  11. Stop
  12. The Trial
  13. Outside The Wall

Roger Waters: The Wall: A Film By Roger Waters & Sean Evans