Waters announces The Wall soundtrack

Roger Waters has confirmed he’ll release his live soundtrack to The Wall on November 20.
It’s being launched as a companion piece to his concert movie version, out on DVD, Blu-ray, digital, and 2-disc Blu-ray special edition on November 16.
The 29-track offering was recorded during the former Pink Floyd frontman’s 2010-2013 The Wall Live tour and was produced by Nigel Godrich, who’s previously worked with artists including Radiohead, Beck and Paul McCartney.
The album is available for pre-order on 2CD, 3LP vinyl and digital formats, while a Super Deluxe Ultimate edition is also on the cards. Further details will be issued in due course.
Roger Waters: The Wall tracklist
Disc1
- In The Flesh?
- The Thin Ice
- Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.1
- The Happiest Days Of Our Lives
- Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.2
- The Ballad Of Jean Charles de Menezes
- Mother
- Goodbye Blue Sky
- Empty Spaces What Shall We Do Now?
- Young Lust
- One Of My Turns
- Don’t Leave Me Now
- Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.3
- Last Few Bricks
- Goodbye Cruel World
Disc2
- Hey You
- Is Anybody Out There?
- Nobody Home
- Vera
- Bring The Boys Back Home
- Comfortably Numb
- The Show Must Go On
- In The Flesh
- Run Like Hell
- Waiting For The Worms
- Stop
- The Trial
- Outside The Wall