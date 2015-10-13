Waters announces The Wall soundtrack

Roger Waters has confirmed he’ll release his live soundtrack to The Wall on November 20.

It’s being launched as a companion piece to his concert movie version, out on DVD, Blu-ray, digital, and 2-disc Blu-ray special edition on November 16.

The 29-track offering was recorded during the former Pink Floyd frontman’s 2010-2013 The Wall Live tour and was produced by Nigel Godrich, who’s previously worked with artists including Radiohead, Beck and Paul McCartney.

The album is available for pre-order on 2CD, 3LP vinyl and digital formats, while a Super Deluxe Ultimate edition is also on the cards. Further details will be issued in due course.

Roger Waters: The Wall tracklist

Disc1

In The Flesh? The Thin Ice Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.1 The Happiest Days Of Our Lives Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.2 The Ballad Of Jean Charles de Menezes Mother Goodbye Blue Sky Empty Spaces What Shall We Do Now? Young Lust One Of My Turns Don’t Leave Me Now Another Brick In The Wall, Pt.3 Last Few Bricks Goodbye Cruel World

Disc2

Hey You Is Anybody Out There? Nobody Home Vera Bring The Boys Back Home Comfortably Numb The Show Must Go On In The Flesh Run Like Hell Waiting For The Worms Stop The Trial Outside The Wall

Roger Waters: The Wall: A Film By Roger Waters & Sean Evans