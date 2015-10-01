Waters’ Wall DVD launch confirmed

Roger Waters’ concert movie version of The Wall will be released on DVD in November, he’s confirmed.

It follows screenings in cinemas across the world this week. It features footage from his three-year world tour, along with road-trip scenes as the former Pink Floyd leader discovers more about the death of his father in World War II, and the effect of the conflict on his family.

The movie will be available in a number of formats – including a Blu-ray special edition that includes his reunion with David Gilmour and Nick Mason at London’s O2 in 2011.

Waters says: “I’m glad we have an opportunity to share the film with people on a wider scale. It has had a deep effect on my life – and I’m not the only one. This release provides an opportunity to remember all of our fallen loved ones.”

Roger Waters: The Wall is released on November 16 in DVD, Blu-ray, digital, and 2-disc Blu-ray special edition formats. A soundtrack album will be announced in the coming weeks.

Standard Edition bonus features

Time Lapse

A Visit to Frank Thompson

Special Edition bonus features

Time Lapse

A Visit to Frank Thompson

Driving

Facebook films

Comfortably Numb live – with David Gilmour

Outside The Wall live – with David Gilmour and Nick Mason