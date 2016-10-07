Watch ZZ Top and Jeff Beck perform Sixteen Tons

A video of ZZ Top performing Sixteen Tons live with Jeff Beck has been released.

The promo is from the trio’s recently released Greatest Hits Live package, which features material recorded over the course of several tours in cities worldwide. It follows the launch of their live video for song Tush last month.

It was inspired by a fan-made mash-up of ZZ Top and Beck performing the 1947 Merle Travis classic issued in 2012, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Gibbons said it was created by “someone who obviously had too much time on his hands.” Beck added: “Bloody hell – we can do this!”

Beck also appears on 1985 single Rough Boy, another cut from the album which originally appeared on the Afterburner album.

ZZ Top are currently touring North America, with dates scheduled into November.

Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Oct 09: Scottsdale The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Oct 15: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK

Oct 16: Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, LA

Oct 18: Hunstville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 19: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

Oct 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

Oct 22: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Oct 25: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Oct 28: Greeneville Niswonger Performing Arts Center, TN

Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL

Oct 31: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 01: Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, FL

Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL

Nov 04: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 05: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 06: Charlestone Gaillard Center, SC

Nov 09: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 10: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 11: Choctaw Pearl River Resort, MS

Nov 12: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK

