Watch Wednesday 13’s gruesome trailer for new single Zodiac

Wednesday 13 have shared a trailer for the video for their upcoming single Zodiac.

The gruesome teaser is based around the Zodiac Killer – a serial killer who terrorised Northern California in the late 60s and early 70s.

A statement on the video reads: “50 years ago, the Bay Area was reeling with terror as the notorious Zodiac Killer went on a city-wide murder spree, leaving panic and questions in their wake.

“Still unsolved today, the Duke of Spook and his tribe of misfits Wednesday 13 have some answers in a new trailer for their upcoming song Zodiac.

“September 27, 1969. Lake Berryessa California. That day, there really was someone else there. On the 50 year anniversary, find out who…”

Zodiac will feature on Wednesday 13’s new album Necrophaze, which will launch on September 27 through Nuclear Blast.

Last month, Wednesday 13 released an animated video for the track Decompose and revealed that the record would feature guest contributions from Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga, Alice Cooper, Children Of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho and Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

The LP and CD versions of Necrophaze will feature different artwork. The LP features a Creepshow comic book vibe, while the CD has “the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s The Fog.”

Wednesday 13 will head out on the road with Static-X, Devildriver and Dope across North America later this year.

The Necrophaze LP artwork

The Necrophaze CD artwork

Wednesday 13: Necrophaze

1. Necrophaze

2. Bring Your Own Blood

3. Zodiac

4. Monster

5. Decompose

6. Be Warned

7. The Hearse

8. Tie Me A Noose

9. Life Will Kill Us All

10. Bury The Hatchet

11. Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)

12. Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)