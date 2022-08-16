Watch Voyager's guitar playthrough for Submarine

Voyager guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay take fans on a guitar playthrough of the band's latest single Submarine, which you can watch below.

The Australian quintet recently released the single to announce their upcoming live set, A Voyage Through Time, which is being released on Blu-ray and vinyl through Season Of Mist on August 26.

“Check out our new guitar playthrough that’s packed with riffs and solos, which we’ll also be debuting on our forthcoming tours in Australia and UK/EU!," enthuses Kay. "Submarine is hella fun to play so play along with Simone and I.”

A Voyage Through Time was originally recorded on August 10, 2021 at Magnet House in the bands hometown of Perth and aired on September 5, 2021 in celebration of the anniversary of the Voyager 1 Spacecraft that was launched by NASA.

Yoyager will also tour the UK and Europe this September and October, supporting Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA on their tour in support of their most recent album Witness.

Pre-order A Voyage Through Time.