Watch Voyager's guitar playthrough for Submarine

By ( ) published

Australian electro proggers Voyager release their 2021 A Voyage Through Time live show on Blu-ray and LP in August

Voyager
(Image credit: Mike Dann)

Voyager guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay take fans on a guitar playthrough of the band's latest single Submarine, which you can watch below.

The Australian quintet recently released the single to announce their upcoming live set, A Voyage Through Time, which is being released on Blu-ray and vinyl through Season Of Mist on August 26.

“Check out our new guitar playthrough that’s packed with riffs and solos, which we’ll also be debuting on our forthcoming tours in Australia and UK/EU!," enthuses Kay. "Submarine is hella fun to play so play along with Simone and I.”

A Voyage Through Time was originally recorded on August 10, 2021 at Magnet House in the bands hometown of Perth and aired on September 5, 2021 in celebration of the anniversary of the Voyager 1 Spacecraft that was launched by NASA.

Yoyager will also tour the UK and Europe this September and October, supporting Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA on their tour in support of their most recent album Witness.

Pre-order A Voyage Through Time.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.