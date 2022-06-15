Watch videos for two new ...Trail Of Dead singles Penny Candle and Contra Mundum here...

US alt.proggers ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will release their new album XI: Bleed Here Now in July

US alt.proggers ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have once again released two videos for two new singles on the same day! You can check out the new promo videos for Penny Candle and Contra Mundum below.

The band did the same last month for Salt In Your Eyes and No Confidence, which, like Penny Candle and Contra Mundum, are taken from their upcoming album XI: Bleed Here Now through InsideOut Music in Europe and Dine Alone Records in North America on July 15.

The band have recorded XI: Bleed Here Now in quadraphonic surround sound, bridging the gap between artistry and technology.

"Art has a role to play in the upcoming decade(s): it needs to point humanity towards solutions," explains vocalist and guitarist Conrad Keely. "Our hope is that by expanding the ways we listen and hear; we expand our own inner (my parents would say spiritual) potential for the problem-solving to come,”

