Watch video for unreleased Tom Petty song You Saw Me Comin'

A video has been launched for You Saw Me Comin', a previously unreleased song from Tom Petty's Wildflower sessions.

The track is a new addition to Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), originally included in the deluxe edition release of last year's Wildflowers & All The Rest. Finding Wildflowers is now being released on its own on April 16 via Warner Records on CD and gold vinyl (official webstore and indie retailers only), with a black vinyl edition due on May 7. Pre-orders are available now.

“There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics," says Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench. "It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

The new video was directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia, who match Petty's rather contemplative melody with some spectacular – and occasionally discombobulating – landscape footage.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) features 16 alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of songs Petty worked on with band members and co-producer Rick Rubin in 1994. Full tracklist below.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) tracklist:

1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin' Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. Its Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don't Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin'