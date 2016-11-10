Geezer Butler: My life will be very empty without Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler says his life will be “very empty” when the band retires next year.

Their final US shows take place this week as their The End world tour moves towards its closing shows in their home city of Birmingham, UK, in February.

Butler tells Austin360: “Since we started we have been largely misunderstood by the media. Our fans knew what we were about – they weren’t looking for things that weren’t there in our music.

“We were reflecting the darkness in life, but offering ways to overcome it, largely through love and peace.”

But he reflects that time has healed those wounds: “It comes from longevity. The shock of the new wears off pretty quickly and hate turns to acceptance.

“After all, Elvis was seen by some as a kind of demon when he started, playing the ‘devil’s music.’ You can’t get much more mainstream than him now.”

Asked what Black Sabbath’s legacy will be, Butler says: “It will be bittersweet. It’s been a great achievement lasting so long and still being relevant.

“It’s something to be proud of – but my life will be very empty without the band. I hope our music will be around for a very long time after we’ve gone.”

Signing off, he says of signature track Black Sabbath: “The riff is very dark and brooding, but the lyrics are warning against the darkness.”

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler: My Life Story

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler on knives, vegan food and wanking bandmates