Watch trailer for Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

A video trailer for the long-awaited Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released.

The film will arrive in cinemas on November 2 through 20th Century Fox and stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Mr Robot star Malek was brought onboard to play the iconic frontman in November 2016 following the acrimonious departure of Sacha Baron Cohen. Director Bryan Singer was fired in December last year, with the film first announced in 2010.

Watch the video below.

A statement on the film reads: “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

“The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

“In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

Last week, it was announced that Queen and Adam Lambert would play a 10-night Las Vegas residency in September.

Before that, they’ll play shows in the UK and Europe this summer. For further details and to find out how to buy tickets, visit our Queen tour page.