Queen & Adam Lambert announce Las Vegas residency

Queen & Adam Lambert have revealed that they’ll play a residency in Las Vegas under The Crown Jewels banner this September.

The run of 10 shows will get under way at the Park Theater at Park MGM in the city on September 1 and conclude with a performance on the 22nd of the month.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am PST on Friday (May 11). Find a full list of dates below along with ticket links.

A statement reads: “Queen & Adam Lambert will rock the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a 10-date limited engagement, The Crown Jewels, at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Shows will be held September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 at 8pm. One of their performance dates, Saturday, September 8, lands on Queen Day in Las Vegas, which former Mayor Oscar Goodman declared in 2004.”

Before they head to the US in September, Queen & Adam Lambert will play shows in the UK and Europe this summer. For further details and to find out how to buy tickets, visit our Queen tour page.

Speaking about the tour, guitarist Brian May said: “The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we’ve ever mounted.

“There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we’re still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought, ‘Yes! One more around the block!’

“It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!”

Queen & Adam Lambert 2018: The Crown Jewels, Las Vegas

Sep 01: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 02: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 05: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 07: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 08: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 14: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 15: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 19: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 21: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS

Sep 22: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS