"The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it, and call this one Missionary": watch hip-hop superstars Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg discuss making their first record together in 30 years

Hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have reunited to make their first album together since Snoop's 1993 debut record Doggystyle. And in Dr. Dre's first US late night talkshow appearance in 30 years, he revealed the logic behind its title.



"The first album was called Doggystyle," he told host Jimmy Kimmel, "so we decided to flip it, and call this one Missionary."



The album, which Dre will be mixing next month, is set to feature guest spots from rap royalty Eminem and 50 Cent, both of whom the former N.W.A. man turned hip-hop mogul produced in the past. Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent joined Dr. Dre in Los Angeles yesterday, March 19, as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Born in Compton, south-central LA, Dre admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that he didn't even visit Hollywood until he was 16-years-old, and expressed his thanks to the people of Los Angeles for showing up for him at the induction ceremony.

Dr. Dre first heard Snoop Dogg rapping on a cassette that his step-brother Warren G played for him at a bachelor party. After Snoop Dogg guested on Dre's debut studio album The Chronic, Dre produced the rapper's debut album Doggystle, which went on to sell more than 11 million copies worldwide. Speaking about working with the producer once again, Snopp told Kimmel, "I allow Dr. Dre to drive which means that I do give him control. I don't have a problem with getting in the passenger seat and becoming Snoop Doggy Dogg and letting my mentor lead the way."

Joining the pair on Jimmy Kimmel Live, 50 Cent revealed that he was summoned by text messages from Dr. Dre and Eminem to record verses for a song with Snoop Dogg. Now enjoying successful parallel careers as an actor and television producer, the rapper told Kimmel that the text from Dre stated, "I don't care if you're producing television shows, I don't care what you're doing, stop and figure out how to get this done for us right now, because it's that urgent."

No release date has yet been confirmed for Missionary.

Watch the three hip-hop legends on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.