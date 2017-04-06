Watch Thrice’s new video for Hurricane

Thrice have premiered a new video for their track Hurricane.

It features on the US outfit’s latest album To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, which was released in 2016 – their first material since ending their four-year hiatus.

Speaking about the themes behind the follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor, vocalist Dustin Kensrue told TeamRock: “Thrice being a heavier kind of band and me being a bit drawn to the bigger issues of life in general, all that gravitates a lot of times towards writing pretty weighty, heavy lyrics.

“This record was no exception – I’m listening to it with everything going on and there’s just this weight and heaviness to it.

“Hurricane is a good example of my trying to find something that fits there – the beauty and calm of the verses slamming into this huge thing, and I’m trying to find something that works with that and I end up writing something where I end up questioning why all these beautiful moments in time are always shattered by something – because that’s what the music feels likes its doing.”

Thrice have also announced that they’ll release a two-track 7-inch single featuring new track Sea Change and a live version of Black Honey to mark this year’s Record Store Day on April 22.

They’ll also head out on tour with Deftones later this year, plus dates with Three Trapped Tigers and Frank Iero And The Patience.

Find Thrice’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.

Apr 22: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL

Apr 27: London Koko, UK

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

May 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 10: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Theater, MI

Jun 11: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jun 13: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 14: National Harbor The Theater at MGM, MD

Jun 15: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Jun 16: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 17: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA

Jun 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 20: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 22: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 23: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily’s Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 26: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Austin Austin360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Jul 03: Seattle White River Amphitheater, WA

Jul 04: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheater, OR

Jul 06: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 07: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 08: Las Vegas Downtown Events Center, NV

Jul 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

