Watch the video for Comancheria, the filthy new single from ‘Death Western’ crew SpiritWorld

Newly signed to Century Media Records, SpiritWorld have shared a new video for Comancheria, one of the stand-out tracks on the forthcoming reissue of their debut album, Pagan Rhythms.

Described as ‘equal parts Slayer, Louis Lamour and Sam Peckinpah’, the band call their sound ‘Death Western’, and are said to offer “a vision of the American West as somewhere south of heaven… full of dust, dirt and blood.”

“With Pagan Rhythms, I set out to distill my love of thrash, old school death metal, and hardcore into something new that would hit like a tomahawk right in the face,” says frontman Stu Folsom. “When I first started telling people about this idea, I had to merge Western imagery, horror fiction and heavy metal into an all-out sonic assault, it seemed ridiculous, but I truly believe that if you make great records people are a lot more willing to embrace your weirdness and come along for the ride.”

Originally released in limited numbers in 2020 by Safe Inside Records, Pagan Rhythms will be re-released on November 5 via Century Media Records.