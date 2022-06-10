Watch the unsettling trailer for Get Out/Us director Jordan Peele’s new horror movie Nope

Once best known as a comedian, Jordan Peele has emerged as one of the most original and distinctive film-makers of the past decade, with 2017's Get Out and 2019's Us proving to be two of the sharpest, scariest and most successful horror movies of recent times.



Now, following a sidestep into television to oversee the Twilight Zone re-boot and serve as Executive Producer on HBO's Lovecraft Country, Peele is returning with Nope, a new horror film which he has written, directed and co-produced.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ Haywood and Emerald Haywood living on a California ranch, working with their father to supply horses to the film industry and local rodeos. After random objects falling from the sky result in the death of their father, the pair are convinced that there is extraterrestrial activity afoot in their locale, and determine to capture the pesky alien life forms on camera.

Speaking to Empire magazine in March, Poole said that "an epic and otherworldly confrontation" awaits. And given Peele's previous form, it's reasonable to expect that all may not be as it seems.

Watch the trailer for Nope below:

Nope is set for release in the US on July 22 via Universal Pictures. The film will land in the UK on August 12.