Watch The Struts take Las Vegas by storm in Primadonna Like Me video

The Struts have released a video for their track Primadonna Like Me.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Young&Dangerous, which will arrive on October 26 and follows Bulletproof Baby and Body Talks from the follow-up to 2014’s Everybody Wants.

Talking about the shoot, frontman Luke Spiller tells Kerrang: “Not long ago, we flew from the UK straight to Las Vegas and shot a music video in the early hours of the morning.

“Rolling around the casinos and a huge penthouse, we had a lot of fun with Primadonna Like Me. Not quite sure how we managed to pull this off, but here it is for your own viewing pleasure.”

The Struts will kick off a North American tour tomorrow night in Detroit and will return to the UK in February next year for eight shows.

The Struts - Young&Dangerous

1. Body Talks

2. Primadonna Like Me

3. In Love With A Camera

4. Bulletproof Baby

5. Who Am I?

6. People

7. Fire (Part 1)

8. Somebody New

9. Tatler Magazine

10. I Do It So Well

11. Freak Like You

12. Ashes (Part 2)

13. Body Talks ft. Kesha

The Struts - Young&Dangerous

The Struts return with Young&Dangerous – the follow-up to 2014's Everybody Wants. The record features the lead singles Bulletproof Baby, Body Talks and Primadonna Like Me.View Deal

The Struts 2018/19 tour dates

Sep 21: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Sep 22: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

Sep 23: Franklin Pilgrimage Music Festival, TN

Sep 24: Richmond National, VA

Sep 26: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 30: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 02: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 03: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 05: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Oct 06: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Oct 08: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 09: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Oct 12: Atlanta Variety Theater, GA

Oct 13: Orlando The Beachum Theater, FL

Oct 14: Tampa Orpheum Theater, FL

Oct 16: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 17: Jacksonville Maverick’s At the Landing, FL

Oct 19: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Oct 20: Destin Club LA, FL

Oct 21: Tuscaloosa Druid City, AL

Oct 23: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 25: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR

Oct 26: Arlington Texas Live!, TX

Oct 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 02: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Nov 03: Anaheim HOB, CA

Nov 06: Napa Jam Cellars Ballroom, CA

Nov 08: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Nov 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Nov 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 24: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Feb 16: Leeds University Stylus, UK

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 18: Newcastle University, UK

Feb 19: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 22: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 23: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Fev 24: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK