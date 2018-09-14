The Struts announce emphatically-titled new album YOUNG&DANGEROUS

The Struts - YOUNG&DANGEROUS 1. Body Talks

2. Primadonna Like Me

3. In Love With A Camera

4. Bulletproof Baby

5. Who Am I?

6. People

7. Fire (Part 1)

8. Somebody New

9. Tatler Magazine

10. I Do It So Well

11. Freak Like You

12. Ashes (Part 2)

13. Body Talks ft. Kesha Pre-order link

Rising Stars The Struts have revealed the details of the follow-up to debut album Everybody Wants. YOUNG&DANGEROUS will be released on October 26. The band have also released a new track, Bulletproof Baby, and announced a headline UK tour for February next year.

"Finally we can reveal our second album, YOUNG&DANGEROUS,” proclaims lead singer Luke Spiller. “We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this album and I know you are all going to love it.

"This is dedicated to all of our amazing fans who have waited so long for this record. I hope these songs provide the perfect soundtrack to this crazy thing called life. Thank you once again. Be sure to get tickets to our tour so we can all sing these new songs together. Much love x."

The new album features the previously released, Body Talks and Primadonna Like Me, with additional bonus track, Body Talks feat. Kesha. All three tracks be available instantly to those who pre-order of the album, in addition to Bulletproof Baby, which also features on EA Games’ NHL 19 soundtrack.

The Struts kick off the latest leg of their US tour on September 21, while UK dates kick off in Leeds on February 16 next year, and climax with a show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 26.

UK tickets go on sale on Friday September 21 at 9am.

Sep 21: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Sep 22: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

Sep 23: Franklin Pilgrimage Music Festival, TN

Sep 24: Richmond National, VA

Sep 26: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 30: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 02: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 03: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 05: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Oct 06: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Oct 08: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 09: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Oct 12: Atlanta Variety Theater, GA

Oct 13: Orlando The Beachum Theater, FL

Oct 14: Tampa Orpheum Theater, FL

Oct 16: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 17: Jacksonville Maverick’s At the Landing, FL

Oct 19: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Oct 20: Destin Club LA, FL

Oct 21: Tuscaloosa Druid City, AL

Oct 23: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 25: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR

Oct 26: Arlington Texas Live!, TX

Oct 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 02: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Nov 03: Anaheim HOB, CA

Nov 06: Napa Jam Cellars Ballroom, CA

Nov 08: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Nov 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Nov 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 24: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Feb 16: Leeds University Stylus, UK

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 18: Newcastle University, UK

Feb 19: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 22: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 23: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Fev 24: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK