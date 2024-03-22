Watch the official video for Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes' charity remake of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), featuring David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Brian May, Slash and more

Mark Knopfler has shared the video for his all-star Guitar Heroes remake of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), which features the greatest collection of six string talent ever assembled for a single track.

Released to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, the single was recorded by Knopfler with longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher, and wrapped in cover art from Sir Peter Blake, the man behind the iconic sleeves of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper album and the Band Aid charity single Do They Know It's Christmas? Guests on the new recording include David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Joan Jett, Alex Lifeson and Albert Lee, and the song also features the very final recording made by the late, great Jeff Beck.

Out-going Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron Roger Daltery from The Who plays harmonica on the track, Sting provides bass, and drums are performed by the father and son duo Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey (The Who).



A minimum of 50% of net proceeds received by BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited from the sale of this recording will be given to Teenage Cancer Trust which shall be shared equally with Teen Cancer America.



The song can be downloaded here.

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) is also available as a 12" single with etched b-side, plus a deluxe CD+BluRay edition. Digital formats include a Dolby Atmos mix.



“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response,” says Knopfler. “I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.



“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord...man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”