We've come to expect the spectacular from Mastodon, and they haven't disappointed us this time around.

The guys have unleashed a brilliant, LARPing-inspired new video! Yes, you read that right. LARPing.

High Road is taken from the ‘Don’s mind-boggling new album, Once More Round The Sun, out June 24 via Reprise. Watch the video below and make sure you catch the Atlantan riff machine when they hit up Sonisphere next month.