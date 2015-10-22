Trending

Watch the new lyric video from Apocalyptica

By News  

Exclusive: View the new video for House Of Chains

null

Finnish classical metallers Apocalyptica are premiering the new video for House Of Chains exclusively with Metal Hammer.

House Of Chains is taken from from Apocalyptica’s latest album Shadowmaker – the band’s first full-length to feature a single vocalist, Franky Perez.

Speaking to Hammer about the song, cellist and founding member Eicca Toppinen describes it as “the modern side of Apocalyptica with a high voltage attitude and lyrics to hopefully make people think a little.”

Watch the new video below.

Apocalyptica are heading out across the UK next month. Dates below:

24 November: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton
25 November: Rock City, Nottingham
26 November: ABC, Glasgow
27 November: Shepherds Bush Empire, London
28 November: Academy 2, Manchester
29 November: Academy, Bristol

Five things we learned during Apocalyptica's creepy acoustic show