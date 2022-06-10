Watch the hard-hitting video for Demi Lovato's grungey new single Skin Of My Teeth

Demi Lovato has shared a hard-hitting video for Skin Of My Teeth, the first single from their new album, Holy Fvck.

With the song referencing Lovato's battles with drug addiction - "Demi leaves rehab again / When is this shit gonna end," they sing in the song's opening line. "Sounds like the voice in my head / I can’t believe I’m not dead" - the video features graphic images of violence, blood and broken teeth, with Lovato wielding a flame-spitting Jackson guitar at one point.

The track marks quite a departure for the 29-year-old pop star, who first shot to fame alongside Joe Jonas in Disney's Camp Rock/Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and later appeared as a judge in seasons two and three of The X Factor USA.

Watch the video below:

In an interview with Rolling Stone in February, Lovato promised that they'd return with a "heavy" new album.



"And when I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically," they stressed, "but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting."



“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they say in a newly-released statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”



Lovato came out as non-binary in May last year, and also revealed that they had been raped at age 15 when they were an actor on the Disney Channel, and that their rapist was a co-star.



Holy Fvck is set for release on August 19.