Watch The Bronx’s video game-inspired new video

The Bronx have unveiled a brand new video for the song Side Effects. The split-screen promo features nine intersecting stories set in one house, featuring all five members of the band.

“The idea is loosely based on an old video game called Night Trap, where aliens invade a sexy slumber party and you have this cool, room-to-room, live-action scenario in which you try to save the day,” says Bronx singer Matt Caughthran. “The song is about dealing with the side effects of life as a musician/artist; all the things you never saw coming. After finishing a recent UK tour, we flew into Philly to rehearse and shoot the video in two days, and the excitement and inspiration, mixed with delirium and exhaustion only seemed to add to the authenticity of the song’s lyrical content.”

The video was directed by Christian Jacobs, co-creator of anarchic kids’ TV puppet show Yo Gabba Gabba!.

“By shooting seven different stories that all intersect at the same time we were hoping to capture an overall story that speaks to being in a rock band for 20 years,” says Jacobs. “We see the individuals inside the house, having their own issues and demons they are trying to deal with separately, but then are constantly stuck crisscrossing into each other’s lives.”

Side Effects is taken from The Bronx’s latest album, V. Caughthran has revealed that the album was partly inspired by a bout of depression.

“One of the main hurdles was kicking myself out of the depression I’ve been battling for two years,” he says. “I don’t want to over-dramatize it, but I felt pretty bleak for a while. I wanted to write about how difficult it often is to keep your head on straight. Sometimes it’s a daily battle. I’m a lucky guy but I’ve been down some dark holes the past couple of years, not knowing whether I was capable of being the person I thought I could be.”

The Bronx are currently supporting Clutch in the US. They return to the UK for three dates this summer, including an appearance at the Download festival.

The Bronx UK tour dates:

Jun 8: Download Festival

Jun 9: Gorilla, Manchester

Jun 10: Electric Ballroom, London