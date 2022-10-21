Watch Stillwell's homage to Beastie Boys in Rock the House video

Stillwell have released a video for their track Rock the House and paid tribute to the classic promo for Beastie Boys hit So What'Cha Want.

The supergroup featuring Korn bassist Fieldy, P.O.D drummer Wuv, and singer/guitarist Q-Unique released the single today (October 21) along with the video which kicks off with a message thanking the Beastie Boys for their "music and inspiration."

Rock the House is the title track from the band's fourth album. They're releasing it one track at a time, although a full CD version is available as part of a bundle.

The videos for Rock the House and So What'Cha Want can be viewed below.

Stillwell formed in 2006 and have released four albums, most recently this year's Rock the House.

Fieldy, aka Reggie Arvizu, stepped back from Korn in June 2021 to deal with unspecified “bad habits.”

Announcing his haitus last year, Fieldy said: “I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don't want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

In November 2021, Korn singer Jonathan Davis said he wanted the bassist to return to the band, but only when he had resolved his issues. “I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again,” said Davis.

In June 2022, Korn drummer Ray Luzier said that Fieldy was “doing good”, though he added: “No one has a crystal ball – I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future – but we definitely miss him out here.”