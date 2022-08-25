Fieldy announces his return… except it’s not with Korn

Korn bassist Fieldy is returning from his lengthy hiatus - though it’s not with the nu metal godfathers.

The bassist, who stepped back from Korn in June 2021 to deal with unspecified “bad habits”, is teasing a brand new single from his side project, Stillwell.

The bassist has dropped a short clip of an untitled, electronic-heavy new song on social media, accompanied by the words: “Stillwell. New music. 9.16.22”, suggesting the track will be released on September 16.

Fieldy formed Stillwell in 2006 with singer/guitarist Q-Unique and P.O.D drummer Wuv. The band have released three albums, most recently 2020’s Supernatural Miracle.

In November 2021, Korn singer Jonathan Davis said he wanted the bassist to return to the band, but only when he had resolved his issues. “I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again,” said Davis.

In June 2022, Korn drummer Ray Luzier said that Fieldy was “doing good”, though he added: “No one has a crystal ball – I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future – but we definitely miss him out here.”