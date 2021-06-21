Korn bassist Fieldy to sit out US tour so he work on ‘bad habits’ and ‘heal’

Korn have asked bassist Fieldy to sit out their upcoming summer tour so that he can work upon dealing with some unspecified “bad habits”.

The 51-year-old bassist, aka Reggie Arvizu, broke the news to fans in a social media post earlier today (June 21).

“To all Korn fans worldwide,” the basisst wrote, “The past 6 years I've been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It's been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I'm going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.

"I'm thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with.

"Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don't want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

Last month Korn announced an extensive 28-city US tour to begin on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through to September 21 at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion.

This will not be the first time the band’s founding bassist has missed a tour. In 2017 Korn recruited Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, for a tour of South America tour after the bassist was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."