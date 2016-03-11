Satchel: Steel Panther are not a parody act

Steel Panther guitarist Satchel says that he thinks it’s “really funny” when people label them a parody band.

He adds that boxing bands and artists into musical categories is “bullshit” and that it ultimately doesn’t matter.

He tells Heavy Mag Australia: “I hate it when anybody tries to put a band in a category, because categories are just for people who work at record stores and fucking write for Rolling Stone magazine. All that shit is bullshit.

“I think it’s really funny when people try to put us in a parody band box because our lyrics may or may not be amusing. Listen to Ten Seconds To Love by Motley Crue. Those lyrics are fucking ridiculous, but it’s a Motley Crue record and they’re a serious band.

“I listen to that shit and go, ‘That’s funny shit, those guys are f*ckin’ comedians.‘ Mick Mars is a funny guy. I’m supposed to think that’s not funny?”

He continues: “We might have some funny shit too but what it all comes down to at the end of the day is it doesn’t matter what you categorise something as, whether you say it’s heavy metal, or comedy, or fucking jazz improv comedy.

“I don’t fucking know what people want to call it. All I know is I like to write bitching songs.”

Steel Panther recently performed an exclusive acoustic cover of Death To All But Metal for TeamRock.

They’re currently touring North America, with a UK arena tour scheduled in October.

Mar 12: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 13: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 14: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Apr 27: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 28: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Apr 29: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

May 04: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 05: Reno Whitney Peak Hotel, NV

May 06: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 11: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 13: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 18: Los Anfeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 20: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

May 22: Columbus MAPFRE Stadium, OH

May 27: Pryor Creek Catch The Fever Music Festival, OK

May 29: Pryor Creek Catch The Fever Music Festival, OK

Jul 08: Calgary Deerfoot Inn, AB

Jul 09: Calgary Deerftoot Inn, AB

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Sep 30: Munich Zenith Die Kulturhalle, Germany

Oct 01: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 04: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 05: Offenbach Stadthalle Offenbach, Germany

Oct 07: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 15: London SSE Arena, Wembley