Watch Squid’s nightmarish, headf**k video for 8-minute single Narrator

Squid will release their debut album, Bright Green Field, on May 7 via Warp, and have offered up a first taste of the album in the form of an intense video for Narrator.

Inspired by Chinese film director Bi Gan’s acclaimed drama A Long Day's Journey Into Night, the increasingly nightmarish video follows a man who is losing the distinction between memory, dream and reality, and is intended, the band say, “to show you can often mould your memories of people to fit a narrative that benefits your ego.”

“We filmed it on a school hockey-pitch in South London just before Christmas,” the band recently revealed. “The astro turf acted as a giant green screen which let [director] Felix [Green] build a world around us. We got multiple complaints from the school.”

Bright Green Field is described by the band as “the debut album we’ve always wanted to make” and “the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done.”

“This album has created an imaginary cityscape,” says drummer/vocalist Ollie Judge. “The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous projects were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this project is darker and more concerned with place – the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”

Bright Green Field track listing:

1. Resolution Square

2. G.S.K.

3. Narrator

4. Boy Racers

5. Paddling

6. Documentary Filmmaker

7. 2010

8. The Flyover

9. Peel St.

10. Global Groove

11. Pamphlets