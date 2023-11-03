Watch Spiritbox's one-take video for Ultraviolet, from new EP The Fear Of Fear

Spiritbox have shared an arty, single-take video for Ultraviolet, one of three new tracks on their just-released The Fear Of Fear EP, on Rise Records/Pale Chord.

The band will premiere videos for the other two new songs on the EP over the coming weekend: the video for Angel Eyes will be available to view from 7pm (UK time) tonight, November 3, while the video for Too Close/Too Late will premiere at 7pm (UK time) on Saturday, November 4.



The six-track The Fear Of Fear EP also features previously-released singles The Void, Jaded, and Cellar Door.

The video for Ultraviolet was directed by Dylan Hryciuk from Versa Films, who says, "Feel so lucky getting to collaborate with you a sixth time. It was an absolute honour travelling across the country to shoot this one-take performance from my dreams for you guys. I won't forget it. Now loop the video for eternity."



Watch the video below:

Speaking about new Spiritbox material to NME this past summer, Courtney LaPlante said, "I just love the freedom to get to do whatever you want, it all connects together. Because the thing that connects it is that it’s all written by the same people, so no matter what, we’re going to have our love of metal music be imprinted on those songs.



"Trying to write for a sub-genre, I think that’s far too stressful. We’re just writing music that we like: sometimes it’s going to be heavy-sounding or feeling; sometimes it’s going to be really beautiful and light-feeling and maybe the lyrics are just a little bit heavy."

"I think that we’ll always make heavy music," LaPlante mused. "But it’s fun to know that our fans are accepting of whatever we make. They’re letting us figure ourselves out in real time. I like that they’re open-minded, but they’re also really honest. They don’t just lap up anything we do. They’re critical. I hope that we continue to attract really open-minded people."



Spiritbox will return to Europe in January as support to Architects. The 11-date tour kicks off at Zenith in Paris on January 24, and continues through to February 7, in Zurich.