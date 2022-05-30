Watch Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante perform Chelsea Smile with Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon's recruited Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante to join them up on stage on May 28 at their self-curated festival in Malta.

LaPlante – whose band was also on the festival bill – supported vocalist Oli Sykes on scream-heavy Bring Me The Horizon anthem Chelsea Smile, lifted from 2008's Suicide Season.

This collaboration wasn't the only special moment of the night however; BMTH added numerous throwback songs to the set, including Hospital For Souls and Blessed With A Curse (both of which hadn't been performed live since 2014), and Liquor And Love Lost (which hadn’t been played since 2008). The Sheffield metallers also played Alligator Blood along with the help of Static Dress’s Olli Appleyard.

On top of having a hit-stamped setlist and two big name guests, BMTH welcomed Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps to perform Empire (Let Them Sing), Beartooth's Caleb Shomo to perform Antivist and Alex Taylor of Malevolence to accompany the band on Pray For Plagues during the encore.

A few days ago, we were amused (and rather envious) to spot the Malta festival punters circle-pitting in a pool, while Bring Me The Horizon's Can You Feel My Heart played through the sound system. On top of pool-side parties, the event saw performances from the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Nova Twins and Wargasm, among many others.

Bring Me The Horizon debuted the new song Strangers earlier on in festival, during an Oli Sykes DJ set.

Check out fan-recorded footage of the performances and the full set list below:

Bring Me The Horizon (May 28) Malta setlist:

Liquor & Love Lost

Chelsea Smile (feat. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)

It Never Ends

(I Used To Make Out With) Medusa

Sleep With One Eye Open

Empire (Let Them Sing) (feat. Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps)

Blessed With A Curse

Antivist (feat. Caleb Shomo of Beartooth)

Alligator Blood (feat. Olli Appleyard from Static Dress)

Hospital For Souls

Pray For Plagues (feat. Alex Taylor of Malevolence)

Sleepwalking

Diamonds Aren’t Forever