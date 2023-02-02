Slowthai announces 'Best Night Of Your Life’ UK pub tour, with tickets priced £1

UK rapper Slowthai will undertake a mini-tour of British pubs later this month, with ticket prices fixed at the bargain price of just £1.

The ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ tour will launch on February 28 at the Independent pub in Sunderland, and take in shows in Blackpool, Milton Keynes, London and Bath, before wrapping at The Black Prince in Slowthai's hometown Northampton on March 3. The rapper's third album, UGLY (aka 'U Gotta Love Yourself') will be released on the same day, March 3, via Method Records.

The ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ tour dates are:



Feb 23: Sunderland, Independent

Feb 24: Blackpool, Bootleg Social

Feb 25: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Mar 01: London, The George Tavern

Mar 02: Bath, Moles Club

Mar 03: Northampton, The Black Prince

Announcing the run, being staged in partnership with Jägermeister, Slowthai says, "I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans. It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music so I wanted to go to some new places and play this album first. Times are tough for a lot of people and working with Jägermeister has helped me keep tickets to only a quid."

UGLY is described as "a striking depature" for the rapper, and will see Slowthai shift into alternative rock territory, taking influence from Nirvana and Radiohead.

Speaking about the new collection, Slowthai says, "The first album [2019's Nothing Great About Britain]was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album [2021's Tyron] is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to... It took me 10 years to get back to where I was originally and learn that everything I believed along the way didn’t mean fuck all."



Produced by Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey, UGLY features a guest appearance from Dublin post-punks Fontaines D.C. on the title track. The album's first single, Selfish, was released earlier this month.