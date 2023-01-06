Watch Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg share the history behind his masks

Jay Weinberg may have an impressive CV, featuring stints in Against Me!, Madball and - deputising for his father Max - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, but joining Slipknot in 2014 as Joey Jordison's replacement was always going to present some unique challenges, as he discovered when presented with his first mask.

"It was so fucking heavy," the drummer recalls to podcast host and Slipknot mega-fan AJ Good on a visit to the House of Masks, reputedly the largest collection of Slipknot memorabilia in the world. "I was like, If this is what I gotta wear, this is literal torture!"



Following in the footsteps of bandmate Sid Wilson, who visited the House Of Masks in December, Weinberg is the second member of The Nine to sit down with Good and talk through his original .5: The Gray Chapter mask, his two We Are Not Your Kind masks his current The End, So Far mask and a bespoke mask created by Peruvian artist Conrad Flores, showing original sketches and castings and revealing the true stories and rumours behind each look. In the process, he shows himself to be a thoroughly decent guy, with thoughtful insights into 'Knot world.

Watch the 33-minute video below:

Slipknot recently shared a video recap of the sights and sounds of their Latin American tour in December.



In additional news, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has hinted that the band's fabled Look Outside Your Window album could finally get released when The Nine's contract with longtime label Roadrunner runs out later this year.



Speaking to Upset, Clown said of Look Outside Your Window: “It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”



Addressing the fact that the album has sat unreleased for years, Crahan explained “We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.”